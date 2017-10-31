NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: 8 Dead, Multiple Injured As Truck Plows Into Crowded Bike Path

Pedestrian Killed On San Francisco’s Sloat Boulevard

Filed Under: Pedestrian Killed, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man died Tuesday evening in San Francisco after a car struck him, according to police.

At about 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Sloat Boulevard and 36th Avenue, police said.

At the scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Detectives believe the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle as it was traveling on Sloat Boulevard.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

