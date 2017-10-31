Runaway Dump Truck Rolls Down San Francisco Hill, Hitting Cars, Injuring 3

NEW YORK TERROR ATTACK: 8 Dead, Multiple Injured As Truck Plows Into Crowded Bike Path

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A runaway construction truck plowed into a number of vehicles in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood Tuesday, injuring at least three people.

It happened at around 3:00 p.m. along Divisadero St. just south of Vallejo St.

Police said the truck, which was being used to collect garbage at a construction site, had no driver in it when it rolled down a steep hill and hit multiple parked cars before being stopped by a tree at Divisadero and Vallejo.

Alex Galvan, owner of Smart Demolition and Excavation, told KPIX 5 that his employees parked the truck with the emergency brake on, delivered the truck to the construction site and then left. He says the truck was also on special parking wedges to keep it from sliding.

But Galvan said construction workers told him as they were loading the truck with garbage, the truck began to move, rolled over the wedges, and then careened down the hill.

The three people who were hurt, an Uber driver and his passengers, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

