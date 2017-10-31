Safeway Clerk Mauled By Dog; Stabbed By Robbery Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco Safeway clerk suffered life-threatening injuries early Tuesday when he was stabbed by a robbery suspect and mauled by the man’s dog, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. at the Safeway store in the Richmond District.

A store employee tried to stop a suspect from stealing merchandise, but an altercation ensued.

Investigators said that during the struggle the suspect’s dog bit the clerk numerous times on the legs and buttocks. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in his back.

When other store employees came to the victim’s aid, the suspect allegedly tried to stab them as well, police said.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, fled the scene but was later detained and arrested. There was no immediate word as to the fate of the dog.

The victim, also a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.