Wendy Williams Passes Out, Collapses On-Air During Chat Show

Filed Under: Collapse, Halloween, Wendy Williams
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Television Host Wendy Williams speaks at the Vital Signs of Bowel Health Event at Apella on April 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan)
Wendy Williams (credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendy Williams gave viewers a scare Tuesday morning when she passed out on-the-air during a broadcast of her syndicated chat show.

Williams was introducing a segment while wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when her speech suddenly became slurred. She began shaking and seconds later collapsed on the stage. Stagehands rushed in to help her while the crowd screamed.

Williams was back on camera after a break and told the audience the moment “was not a stunt” and she passed out because she was overheated in her costume.

Williams’ publicist Alexandra Sinclair tells The Associated Press the host is “feeling much better” and was able to finish the show OK. Sinclair says Williams will “address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch