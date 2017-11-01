3 Teens Killed In Crash Along Skyline Blvd. Near Woodside

(CBS SF) — Three people died in a crash down an embankment off of Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated San Mateo County west of Woodside sometime overnight, California Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.

CHP officers responded at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a crash on Skyline Boulevard, also known as state Highway 35, south of Bear Gulch Road.

They arrived to find that a Hyundai occupied by three young males had crashed at some point overnight. The car was traveling south on Skyline and, for some reason, left the west side of the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest on its wheels about 50 feet down the embankment, CHP officials said.

All three occupants died in the crash, a 19-year-old driver and two 18-year-old passengers. Their names are not yet being released.

Skyline Boulevard was closed in both directions from state Highway 92 to just north of state Highway 84 during the investigation into the crash, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact CHP Officer Brian Wester at (650) 369-6261.

