Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man During Discovery Bay Confrontation Arrested

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday announced the arrested of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Discovery Bay, according to authorities.
Detectives had asked for the publics help in finding 19-year-old Brayan Zavala of Antioch earlier Wednesday.
His arrest was announced early Wednesday evening.
Officers said Zavala was driving a silver Mercedes Benz early Sunday morning when he shot and killed a man during a dispute over reckless driving.
The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday at around 12:43 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Keats Court in Discovery Bay. While on the way, another caller stated a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Drive.