Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man During Discovery Bay Confrontation Arrested

Filed Under: Arrest, Crime, Discovery Bay, Fatal shooting, Police

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday announced the arrested of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the fatal weekend shooting of a man in Discovery Bay, according to authorities.

Detectives had asked for the publics help in finding 19-year-old Brayan Zavala of Antioch earlier Wednesday.

His arrest was announced early Wednesday evening.

Officers said Zavala was driving a silver Mercedes Benz early Sunday morning when he shot and killed a man during a dispute over reckless driving.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday at around 12:43 p.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Keats Court in Discovery Bay. While on the way, another caller stated a man was shot and laying on the street on the 1700 block of Wilde Drive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch