Three Wounded Leaving Oakland Halloween Party

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gunman opened fire on revelers leaving an Oakland Halloween party late Tuesday night, wounding three men before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Oakland police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Broadway near the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center at 11:21 p.m.

The victims had just left a hall where a Halloween party was underway. Investigators have not determined why the gunman opened fire and whether or not the three men were targeted.

The three men — aged 20 and the other two 19 — received wounds to their legs and abdomen. They were transported to Kaiser Permanente. One victim was listed in critical condition while the other two were stable.

Investigators have not released any details about the shooter.

Oakland police said they are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information about it should call their felony assault section at (510) 238-3426.