U2 Announce 2018 Show At SAP Center In San Jose

VIDEO: U2 – “You’re The Best Thing About Me” (Music Video)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – U2 is ready to do it again.
After a triumphant tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album, U2 is set to hit the road again in 2018.
The tour will be in support of the band’s new album, Songs of Experience, which is now set for release on Dec. 1. The shows kick off on May 2 in Tulsa, OK, with a Bay Area date of May 7th at the SAP Center in San Jose. U2’s tour continues through June 29th, when the band hits Newark, NJ.
Along with the new album and tour news, the group has shared a new song, “Get Out of Your Own Way,” which features a spoken word outro by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The band has also revealed the album’s complete tracklist, below.
1. Love Is All We Have Left
2. Lights of Home
3. You’re The Best Thing About Me
4. Get Out of Your Own Way
5. American Soul
6. Summer of Love
7. Red Flag Day
8. The Showman (Little More Better)
9. The Little Things That Give You Away
10. Landlady
11. The Blackout
12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way
13. 13 (There is a Light)
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary:
May 2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 4 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
May 7 – San Jose, CA SAP – Center
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
May 15 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
May 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 28 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
June 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
June 9 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
June 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tickets for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour go on general sale at LiveNation.com on November 20th at 10:00am with presales opening on Tuesday November 14th.
In a new development, designed to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers and bots, this time around ALL North American ticket sales go exclusively through the Verified Fan platform.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.