Dublin High Shut Down By Bomb Threat, No Explosives Found

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Students were dismissed from Dublin High School because of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, though police did not find any explosives after a thorough search, authorities said.

Students need to head home immediately. Those who use public transportation will go to Kolb Park at 8020 Bristol Road, Dublin Unified School District officials wrote on Facebook at 2:41 p.m.

Wheels, the Livermore-Amador Valley Transportation Authority, which provides public bus service to middle and high schools in Dublin, has re-routed buses in response to the situation, according to the school district.

Special education students should also be picked up at Kolb Park. All events at the high school, including sports practices and games, have been canceled for the day.

District officials asked the public not to call the school office, and have promised to communicate updates as necessary.

Officers conducted a sweep of the school in response to the threat and asked the public to avoid the area. The school is located at 8151 Village Parkway in Dublin.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Dublin police announced that no explosive device was found after the search with bomb dogs.