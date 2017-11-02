Mayor, Officials Attend Ribbon-Cutting for New Medical Examiner Office in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s new $65 million medical examiner’s office in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
The 46,000-square-foot building at 1 Newhall St. has a state-of-the-art forensic toxicology lab, a modern autopsy suite and workstations for investigators and administration.
“This new building showcases San Francisco’s commitment to investing in capital improvements that safeguard our diverse neighborhoods and communities,” Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement. “With this building we are bolstering our resiliency and improving emergency response.”
The medical examiner’s office investigates more than 1,200 deaths in the city every year, coordinating the investigation and certification for all kinds of deaths in the city, including natural deaths, homicides, suicides and accidents, and deaths of people who can’t immediately be identified, city officials said.
Also, the forensic lab does drug and poison analysis, including causes of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and sexual assaults.
“This modern facility allows us to more effectively carry out our mandated duties as an essential first responder and critical partner in San Francisco’s justice system,” Dr. Michael Hunter, the city’s chief medical examiner, said in a statement.
The project was funded by the city’s $400 million Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response bond in 2014.
