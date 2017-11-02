Pelosi: GOP Tax Plan Would End Deductions Used By Many Californians

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House’s top Democrat and her colleagues from California are using the GOP’s tax cut plan to criticize the 14 Republicans from the state who serve in Congress.
The GOP plan released Thursday limits the deductibility of local property taxes to $10,000, while eliminating the deduction for state income taxes.
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says millions of Californians rely on the tax deduction, and limiting it will undermine the financial stability of middle-class families in California.
One by one, Democratic members cited a Republican lawmaker from the state and how many people in their district use the deduction at a Capitol Hill news conference.
Pelosi says “every single California Republican voted for a budget resolution that made it possible for this harm to come to our state, and we want their constituents to know about it.”
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.