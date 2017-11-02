2 Accused Of Robbing Rolex Watches At Gunpoint In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Two suspects have been charged with multiple counts of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon for two robberies in San Leandro in which residents were robbed at gunpoint for their Rolex watches, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident, which occurred on Vistagrand Drive in San Leandro’s Bay-O-Vista district on July 24, the suspect shot at the victim, according to police.

The second incident occurred on Heather Glenn Drive in the southern part of San Leandro on Sept. 12, police said.

The cases were part of a summertime trend of Rolex watch robberies that were occurring in several East Bay communities and detectives from various agencies worked collectively in an attempt to solve the crimes, according to San Leandro police.

Suspects Larry Ward, 22, of Oakland and Henry Johnson, 23, of Antioch were in arrested in Oakland last month in connection with the crimes, police said.

San Leandro detectives then identified them as the suspects who were responsible for the robberies in their city, according to police.

On Tuesday the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Ward and Johnson with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm and child endangerment crimes, as children were present in both incidents, police said.

San Leandro police spokesman Lt. Isaac Benabou said, “These violent crimes committed in our community, in the presence of children, are unacceptable to our quality of life.”

Ward and Johnson, who are being held in Alameda County jail facilities in lieu of $400,000 bail each, were arraigned on Tuesday and are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 16 to enter pleas.

