Snoop Dogg EP Artwork Featured Dead Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg channels Ice Cube's 'Death Certificate' album with his latest record cover.
Filed Under: Artwork, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg & Donald Trump (credit: Bennett Raglin / Tasos Katapodis / Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Snoop Dogg is so over Donald Trump that he’s dropped the American president’s dead body onto the cover of his latest release.

On Monday, Snoop shared an alternate cover image for his new EP, Make America Crip Again. The image was removed after the posting.

The stark cover image is something of a visual remix of the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album, Death Certificate, which featured the rapper standing over a dead Uncle Sam splayed out on a mortician table with a toe tag.

For Make America Crip Again, a graphic of Snoop standing over a sheet-covered body with a toe tag that very clearly reads “Trump.”

Trump has yet to respond to the inflammatory image.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch