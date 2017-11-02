Snoop Dogg EP Artwork Featured Dead Donald Trump

By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Snoop Dogg is so over Donald Trump that he’s dropped the American president’s dead body onto the cover of his latest release.
On Monday, Snoop shared an alternate cover image for his new EP, Make America Crip Again. The image was removed after the posting.
The stark cover image is something of a visual remix of the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album, Death Certificate, which featured the rapper standing over a dead Uncle Sam splayed out on a mortician table with a toe tag.
For Make America Crip Again, a graphic of Snoop standing over a sheet-covered body with a toe tag that very clearly reads “Trump.”
Trump has yet to respond to the inflammatory image.
