Vance Joy Announces ‘Nation of Two’ Album, Shares New Song ‘Like Gold’



By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Vance Joy has shared new song, “Like Gold,” the latest track from upcoming album Nation of Two, set to arrive in February 2018.

“I wrote ‘Like Gold’ after coming off the road at the start of 2016,” Joy said in a press statement. “It started with a simple melody I was humming and the idea of looking back at a relationship.”

“Nation Of Two describes a perfectly self-contained couple,” Joy adds in regards to the new full-length. “Their world beginning and ending at the bed they share, the car they ride in, or any other place where they’re together…the idea that their love for each other gives them their bearings; a point of reference that makes sense of life.”

Vance Joy is set to perform the Bay Area during Night #1 of Live 105’s Not So Silent Night. Joy co-headlines with The Lumineers, Portugual. The Man, Manchester Orchestra and Welshly Arms on Friday, December 8th at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

