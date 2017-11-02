Woman Arrested For Alleged Stun Gun Attack At Great America Halloween Haunt

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A woman suspected of using a stun gun on a teenage girl at California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara during a violent melee last Saturday night has been arrested, according to police.

Leticia Saxton, 44, of El Sobrante was arrested Wednesday in Hayward on assault and other felony charges, Santa Clara police said.

The incident happened at the Halloween Haunt event at Great America where dozens of brawling teenagers swarmed through the park, with a number of park patrons getting assaulted and robbed.

Police said Saxton allegedly broke up some sort of confrontation between her teenage daughter and the victim by using the stun gun on the other teen.

The stun gun was somehow brought into the park despite the use of metal detectors at the entrance, police said.

The arrest was the third following the outbreak of violence at the park that night. One juvenile was arrested for theft and another was arrested for public intoxication.

There were more than a dozen reported thefts during the evening and four assaults, police said. Some park patrons said it appeared security guards at Great America were overwhelmed.

Santa Clara Police said detectives were working to find additional suspects.