1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting Outside Bakersfield Casino

Shooting Scene at Golden West Casino in Bakersfield
The shooting scene outside the Golden West Casino in Bakersfield. (CBS)

BAKERSFIELD (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed outside a Bakersfield casino and a wounded man found across the street is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Chandler says deputies were called to the Golden West Casino at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. They found a man dead in front of the main entrance.

The wounded man was located across the street at a market but there’s no word on his condition.

Chandler says several other people were hurt as they tried to run out of the casino after the shooting but they had only minor scrapes from falling down.

He says a gun was found at the scene but there’s no word yet on what sparked the attack.

The casino has been closed.



 

