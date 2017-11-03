70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Photographing Teen Girl On VTA Bus

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 70-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for bothering and photographing an underage female while riding on a VTA bus, according to authorities.

Transit Patrol Deputies from the Santa Clara Sheriffs Department and detectives with the SJPD Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force arrested Florencio Hernandez-Palmo at around 7 a.m. Friday as he was trying to board bus at Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue in San Jose

On October 26, 2017, Hernandez-Palmo came under investigation after a report to the Sheriff’s Office Transit Patrol Division by a 16-year-old female victim who described an unknown suspect taking pictures and/or video of her with his cell phone while she rode a VTA bus to school.

The suspect, later identified as Hernandez-Palmo, discreetly held his cell phone with the camera pointing directly at the victim.

The victim said she had become suspicious of Hernandez-Palmo after multiple incidents when his attention would focus directly on her after she got on the bus. On at least one occasion, after exiting the bus, the victim said Hernandez-Palmo followed directly behind her recording her with his cell phone from just a few feet away.

These incidents happened several times prior to reporting the suspects behavior to law enforcement, authorities said.

On Friday, Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to identify and locate Hernandez-Palmo and took him into custody. Hernandez-Palmo was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Investigators think Hernandez-Palmo may have taken photos of other victims in Santa Clara County over the last three yearsand are asking people to come forward with information.

The investigation into Hernandez-Palmo is ongoing. Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking potential victims to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (408) 808-4500.