Kaepernick’s Lawyers Request Deposition Of York, Other Owners In Grievance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SPORTS) — The NFL’s legal team has received requests for depositions and electronic information in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance, a league source told CBS Sports Friday.

The quarterback’s lawyers seeking to interview several owners and pursuing email and text messages from numerous teams and the league office, according to the published report.

Kaepernick’s legal team, which is being assisted by the NFL Players Association, has asked to speak to Texans owner Bob McNair, who recently made comments at a league meeting that drew the ire of players; 49ers owner Jed York, who used to employ Kaepernick; Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has been outspoken about player protests; and several other owners, according to the source.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, collusion must be shown to have taken place between a team and the league office, or between multiple teams, and could include outside agents influencing teams to ignore certain players for various reasons.

Kaepernick’s team also requested from the league access to emails and texts from specific teams — a league source confirmed the Ravens (who publicly considered signing Kaepernick), Seahawks (who met with Kaepernick) and Titans (who did not contact Kaepernick after working out quarterbacks this season) are among the teams identified by that request.

