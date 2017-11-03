Racially Charged Confrontation Triggered Dublin High Bomb Threat

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old former Dublin High student has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat against the school after reading about a racially charged confrontation on campus on social media.

In a press release, Dublin Police Capt. Nate Schmidt said Taylor Pearson had used her cell phone to call in the threat to “blow up” the school which forced the evacuation of students and teachers at 2:25 p.m. Thursday.

“Pearson said she had seen a social media article about an assault on a female Dublin High School student and was upset how the investigation into that incident was handled,” Schmidt wrote.

An intense search of the school did not uncover any devices. Pearson was placed under arrest and was taken to Santa Rita Jail.

The social media post that Pearson saw was related to an incident at the high school that was reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, a 14-year-old girl was attacked after she asked another student to stop using a racial slur.

Dublin Unified School District spokeswoman Michelle McDonald told the East Bay time that she was unable to address details of any incident involving student discipline.

She did, however, say the behavior like that which was reported would not be tolerated.

“Behavior or statements that degrade an individual on the basis of his/her race, ethnicity, culture, heritage, gender, sexual orientation, physical/mental attributes, religious beliefs or practices are not tolerated in Dublin schools,” McDonald told the paper.

The girls parents told the paper that their daughter heard a white male student using the slur and asked him to stop. When she said she was going to alert school officials, a friend of the boy grabbed her and left her with bruises.