California Asks For $7.4 Billion To Help Wildfire Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is joining lawmakers to request $7.4 billion in federal funding for wildfire relief and recovery efforts.

Brown says the funding would go toward cleanup and programs to support housing, transportation, agriculture, environmental protection and other services for those affected by the deadly fires.

In a letter sent to the White House on Friday, Brown joined California’s two U.S. Senators and 39 members of the California congressional delegation to urge President Donald Trump and Congress to adopt a third disaster-related appropriations bill to support the state recovery.

A series of blazes that started the night of October 8 in several Northern California counties killed at least 43 people and destroyed about 8,900 homes and other structures.

