70-Year-Old Man Allegedly Videotaped, Photographed Teen On VTA Bus

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Friday in San Jose on suspicion of annoying a 16-year-old girl as they rode a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus, sheriff’s officials said.

Florencio Hernandez-Palmo, 70, was arrested at about 7 a.m. before he boarded a bus at Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue.

An investigation started Oct. 26 after the girl told deputies that someone was taking pictures or video of her as she road a VTA bus to school. Sheriff’s officials said Hernandez-Palmo would allegedly hold his cellphone discreetly as he pointed the camera at the victim.

The girl told deputies that she became suspicious of Hernandez-Palmo before she reported his behavior because he would allegedly focus his attention on her when she got on the bus.

Sheriff’s officials allege that at least one time Hernandez-Palmo followed directly behind her while recording her with his cellphone from a few feet away.

Hernandez-Palmo was booked into the county jail.

Deputies continue to investigate the case and believe Hernandez-Palmo may have photographed other victims in the past three years.

Investigators are asking potential victims to come forward by calling the sheriff’s office detective bureau at (408) 808-4500 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

