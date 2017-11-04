Former DNC Chair Writes She Mulled Swapping Clinton for Biden as Election Day Neared

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile claims in her new book that she considered replacing Hillary Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s nominee, mere weeks before Election Day.

Brazile says she contemplated the major change in the aftermath of Clinton’s September 2016 collapse in New York City, in part because her campaign was “anemic” and had assumed an “odor of failure,” according to excerpts of the book obtained by The Washington Post.

Brazile claims she wanted to replace Clinton and her running mate Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, with Biden and Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey. Brazile writes she believed the Biden-Booker combo would have the power to win over working-class Americans. But she thought better of the 11th-hour overhaul of the Democratic Party.

“I thought of Hillary and all the women in the country who were so proud of and excited about her. I could not do this to them,” she writes.

DNC rules do not appear to allow the chairperson to select a new nominee unilaterally — that has to be done through national committee members — and only then in the case of a vacancy through the case of death or a person voluntarily giving up the nomination. So far, there is no evidence Brazile made any effort to replace the nominee, and it’s unclear whether she discussed the matter with anyone.

CBS News has reached out to a former Clinton campaign representative for this story.

Those explosive details add to the highly controversial excerpts Politico already published from Brazile’s book — that she believes the election was rigged in favor of Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” comes out Tuesday from Hachette Books.

