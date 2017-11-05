San Francisco School District, Teachers Agree On New Contract

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Unified School District and the United Educators of San Francisco have reached a tentative agreement for a total compensation package of 16 percent, officials announced Sunday.
The 16 percent will take place over three years, beginning in the 2017-18 school year, the two entities said. The tentative agreement was
reached Saturday.
The package affects teachers, paraprofessionals and other educators represented by the union.
A portion of the package is contingent on the passage of a new revenue measure in the form of a parcel tax in June 2018, officials said.
The schedule of the package is as follows: a 3 percent raise and a 2 percent bonus in the 2017-18 school year; a 4 percent raise, a 1 percent bonus and a 2 percent ongoing new parcel tax add-on in the 2018-19 school year; and a 4 percent raise in the 2019-20 school year, the union said.