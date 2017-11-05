Woman Carjacked At Rockridge BART Station

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching Sunday night for a man who brazenly carjacked a woman at the Rockridge BART station.
According to police, the incident took place at 9:03 p.m. Friday in the station parking lot.
The woman was in her vehicle in the west lot of the station when a male suspect approached and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her.
She got out of her vehicle and the suspect and a male accomplice then drove away in it.
According to police, the suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s and wearing a black hooded jacket.
The victim’s vehicle was a gray 2017 Honda Accord with license place number 7YSM397.
No injuries were reported, police said.