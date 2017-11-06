An Inconvenient Sequel — Free Film Screening

Wednesday, November 8, 6pm-7:45pm
Main – San Francisco Public LIbrary
100 Larkin St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
A decade after An Inconvenient Truth (2006) brought climate change into the heart of popular culture comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution.
Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes — in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.
Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/event/an-inconvenient-sequel-film-screening/