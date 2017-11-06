Apple Reportedly Moved Offshore Billions To New Tax Haven

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterTexas Church Gunman Sent Hostile Text Messages Before AttackWatch CBS Live Coverage

CUPERTINO (AP) — Apple revamped its overseas subsidiaries to take advantage of tax loopholes on the European island of Jersey after a crackdown on Ireland’s loose rules began in 2013, according to The New York Times and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The news outlet and the non-profit investigative organization cited confidential records that were obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung (“ZOOT-doi-cheh DZEYE-tung”) and shared.

The moves came after a U.S. Senate subcommittee found in 2013 that Apple had avoided tens of billions of dollars in taxes by using overseas havens. The paper said Apple has $128 billion in offshore profits untaxed by the U.S.

Apple moved the tax home of two Irish subsidiaries to Jersey, a self-governing island in the English Channel between Britain and France. Apple didn’t immediately comment.

