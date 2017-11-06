Tuesday, November 7

7:30pm – 10:30pm – FREE

DNA Lounge

375 Eleventh Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

It’s science season again in the Bay Area, and Astronomy on Tap: San Francisco is here to celebrate! We’re bringing the Bay Area Science Festival our best event yet. Come to DNA Lounge on Tuesday, November 7th for another night of talks from local scientists, Astronomy in the News, trivia and prizes! We’ll be telling you all you need to know about the Dark Energy Survey’s new results, the spectacular end to the Cassini mission, and, of course, gravitational waves! Doors open at 6:30 and the event starts at 7:30. For updates, follow our twitter and our event on facebook! Remember, space is always better with beer!

Speakers