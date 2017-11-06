Bay Area Science Festival – Free Discovery Day At AT&T Park This Saturday

It’s always festival time in the Bay Area! The Discovery Days program brings the fun and excitement of science to a huge crowd. In conjunction with local science outreach groups, Discovery Days will have hundreds of hands on activities, numerous performances, interactive demonstrations, and family-oriented science entertainment. This year, there will be over 150 activities and exhibits along with numerous stage performances.

All Discovery Day events are free!

Discovery Day at AT&T Park – Saturday, 11/11/17, 10AM – 4PM

AT&T Park becomes a science wonderland when the Bay Area Science Festival concludes again with this FREE science extravaganza. The entire ballpark is packed to the rafters with science content: on the field, at every entry/exit, and every level of the ballpark. With more than 150 hands-on exhibits, get ready to unleash your inner scientist.

Suggested Age: Families with kids 0-14

Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/festival/discovery-days-at-att-park/

What to expect:

150 Exhibits and Activities

Experience over 150 hands-on exhibits and activities from leading science and technology organizations from across the Bay Area. Universities, science museums, research labs, after school organizations, and local companies join forces for an unprecedented opportunity to meet scientists and engineers. Topics include health & medicine, engineering, technology, biotechnology, climate science, and so much more. This year, every exhibit will be framed as investigative questions to encourage explorations and curiosity that we hope will continue throughout the school year.

Chevron STEM Zone

Join us on the field and the fun, interactive activities that provide an inside-look at the science of sports, train like an astronaut, explore robotics, and pick up a family science guide.

Life Science Alley

Experience the best of biotech with a dozen of the Bay Area’s leading life science companies. Extract your DNA, explore your genes, and meet the scientists engineering the next cure.

Robot Zoo

The Club level of AT&T Park will overrun with robots of all shapes and sizes. Get up and close to robots built by students, startups, and research organizations.

