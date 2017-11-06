VIDEO: CHP Crew Makes Dramatic Night Vision Rescue Of Man Trapped On Beach

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterWatch CBS Live Coverage

DALY CITY

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — With daylight failing, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew had to depend on night vision technology Sunday evening to rescue a man who had fallen from a cliff onto a Daly City beach.

The CHP said the crew was called to assist in the rescue near Muscle Rock at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. By the time the helicopter arrived, the beach was covered by darkness.

A 34-year-old San Francisco man was hiking when he slipped on the rocks and tumbled to the beach, suffering leg injuries. When the helicopter arrived, the man was at the bottom of a 300-foot cliff. The tide had risen and the man was surrounded by ocean water.

Because of the darkness, the crew had to rely on night vision technology to make the rescue.

The helicopter hovered approximately 1 foot above a rocky shore line and deployed a paramedic. The paramedic assessed the man for injures and assisted him into the hovering helicopter.

He was flown to a nearby landing zone where he was transferred to a waiting San Mateo County ambulance. He was expected to fully recover.

