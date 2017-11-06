TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterTexas Church Gunman Sent Hostile Text Messages Before AttackWatch CBS Live Coverage

Shooting Near Concord School Injures 1; Campus Placed On Lockdown

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A shooting in Concord has injured at least one person and led to a lockdown situation at a nearby high school.

Concord Police said the shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Beach and Salvio in Concord, about two blocks away from Olympic High School.

The school said it went on lockdown as a precaution.

Police said the suspect drove by a group of teenagers and opened fire with three to four shots in their direction. One of them was hit. It is unclear the victim is a student.

The groups of students scattered after the shooting, and one of them ran onto school grounds, police said.

A description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

 

