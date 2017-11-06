FEMA To Provide Wildfire Victims Temporary Housing At Sonoma Fairgrounds

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Housing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is coming to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to provide temporary homes for wildfire victims, Santa Rosa officials said.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Friday approved the lease of 80 recreational vehicle spaces at the fairgrounds for FEMA housing.

In the coming weeks, 120 more spaces will be developed and leased, city officials said.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage

The officials said it’s estimated that nearly 5,000 homes were destroyed in the wildfires that started last month.

City and county officials are working with state and federal officials to provide immediate, transitional and long-term housing to residents affected by the fires.

FEMA transitional housing will provide homes to displaced residents for at least the next 18 months. City officials said FEMA manages the enrollment of families into the homes.

Displaced residents are urged to go to the local assistance center to get housing assistance.

The local assistance center is located in the Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents must get to the center by 6 p.m. to be admitted.

