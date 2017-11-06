TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterTexas Church Gunman Sent Hostile Text Messages Before AttackWatch CBS Live Coverage

Husband Guns Down Estranged Wife, Boyfriend In Fresno Church Parking Lot

Filed Under: Church, Domestic violence, Fatal shooting, Fresno

FRESNO (AP) — A man shot and killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend outside a Catholic church in central California and then shot himself at his home, authorities said.

Manuel Garcia, 64, waited Sunday for his estranged wife and her boyfriend to leave Mass at St. Alphonsus Church in Fresno and shot them in the head, the Fresno Bee reported .

Martha Garcia, 61, died in the church’s parking lot. Her boyfriend, 51-year-old Raul Herrera, died later at a hospital.

The couple’s daughter called police after receiving text messages from her father saying he had killed her mother and was going to kill himself, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Dyer said that when Fresno police and SWAT officers arrived at the couple’s home they heard a gunshot. A robot entered the home and found Manuel Garcia dead of a gunshot wound to the head with a gun in his hand.

Manuel Garcia and Martha Garcia had been married for 43 years but she had filed for divorce about a month ago.

The woman continued living in the family home, Dyer said, and had recently told relatives that she had a boyfriend.

The killings in central California came hours before a gunman opened fire in a small Texas church, killing 26 people during Sunday services. Authorities said Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, had sent threatening text messages before the attack to his mother-in-law, who attended the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch