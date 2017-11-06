Inmates Stage Brazen Escape From Palo Alto Courthouse

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two East Palo Alto men being held for the armed robbery of a Sunnyvale Verizon store, bolted from the Palo Alto courthouse Monday before a court hearing on the case, authorities said.

The two escaped inmates were identified as Tramel McClough and John Bivins.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the men were wearing jail garb when they jumped into a late 1980s model black Toyota Corolla that was waiting for them on Grant Ave. near the courthouse.

An all-points bulletin had been issued to local law enforcement officers to be on the lookout for the car.

Additional details were not immediately available.

