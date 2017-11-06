Musicians React To Mass Shooting At Texas Church

By Annie Reuter
(RADIO.COM) – On Sunday afternoon, November 5th, a gunman open fired at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. Many artists reacted to the news on social media and urged for tougher gun laws.
While Lady Gaga sent prayers to the state, she also wrote that she’ll be praying for gun control. Meanwhile, Josh Groban urged for action.
“If you respond to these attacks with prayers but no action, you are protecting the next murderer,” he wrote.
The church massacre comes a month after another gunman open fired in Las Vegas at Route 91 Harvest Festival killing nearly 60 country fans in attendance at the concert.
