Musicians React To Mass Shooting At Texas Church

(RADIO.COM) – On Sunday afternoon, November 5th, a gunman open fired at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 26 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. Many artists reacted to the news on social media and urged for tougher gun laws.

While Lady Gaga sent prayers to the state, she also wrote that she’ll be praying for gun control. Meanwhile, Josh Groban urged for action.

“If you respond to these attacks with prayers but no action, you are protecting the next murderer,” he wrote.

The church massacre comes a month after another gunman open fired in Las Vegas at Route 91 Harvest Festival killing nearly 60 country fans in attendance at the concert.

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

My love is being sent to everyone in Texas!! God bless you all! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 6, 2017

sending all our love to those in Texas affected by yet another senseless and heartbreaking shooting. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) November 5, 2017

Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017

Prayers are what the victims were doing. If you respond to these attacks with prayers but no action, you are protecting the next murderer. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017

My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas 💔 My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community 🙏 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 5, 2017

If you’re good hearted and trying your hand at apathy today because it sucks to hurt again, 1. Me too. 2. It’s not working for me either. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 5, 2017

Music is one of the ways we hold the line as good-hearted people, until the world remembers how to be good hearted again. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) November 5, 2017

They were in a church that was full of prayers. They need a government who will enact common sense gun laws. #GunControlNow https://t.co/M1wTIe4G01 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) November 5, 2017

Another terrible shooting in Texas. My heart is with you. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 6, 2017

