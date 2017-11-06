Rockridge BART Carjacking Suspect Arrested

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A juvenile suspected of brazenly carjacking a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of the Rockridge BART station at gunpoint has been arrested, authorities said.

The suspect was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle, a gray 2017 Honda Accord, on Saturday night when he crashed it in Pittsburg. He attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by Pittsburg police officers.

BART police said a woman was in the vehicle in the west parking lot of the Rockridge BART station in Oakland on Friday night when the suspect approached and allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her.

The woman got out of her vehicle and the suspect and a male accomplice then drove away with it, police said. The woman was not injured during the carjacking.

The carjacking remains under investigation.

