Taste Of Science: Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit With Marie Currie — Free Screening

Thursday, November 9, 7pm-9pm
Monument House
140 9th Street
San Francisco, Ca. 94103<br /.
Celebrate Marie Curie’s 150th Birthday with an immersive science film (plus edible elements birthday cake!) co-hosted by taste of science and STEM on Stage! Two-time Nobel prize winner Marie Sklodowska Curie is best known for pioneering the field of radioactivity but few understand the obstacles she faced just to enter the laboratory.
What if she could tell her story? On Nov 9th, Monument House will be transformed into a time portal to 1915 Paris where we will see a preview screening of the new immersive science film Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit With Marie Curie (45 mins).
Note: This is part of a 2-day taste of science event with talks on Nov 8 and film screening on Nov 9.
Free, but RSVP Required.
Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/event/taste-of-science-humanity-needs-dreamers-a-visit-with-marie-curie/