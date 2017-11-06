TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Police: Texas Church Attack Stemmed From Domestic Situation Texas Shooting Pastor: "I Don't Understand, But I Know My God Does"2 Men Recall Chasing Down Texas Church ShooterWatch CBS Live Coverage

Taste Of Science: Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit With Marie Currie — Free Screening

Filed Under: bay area science fair
marie curie
marie curie

Thursday, November 9, 7pm-9pm
Monument House
140 9th Street
San Francisco, Ca. 94103<br /.

Celebrate Marie Curie’s 150th Birthday with an immersive science film (plus edible elements birthday cake!) co-hosted by taste of science and STEM on Stage! Two-time Nobel prize winner Marie Sklodowska Curie is best known for pioneering the field of radioactivity but few understand the obstacles she faced just to enter the laboratory.

What if she could tell her story? On Nov 9th, Monument House will be transformed into a time portal to 1915 Paris where we will see a preview screening of the new immersive science film Humanity Needs Dreamers: A Visit With Marie Curie (45 mins).

Note: This is part of a 2-day taste of science event with talks on Nov 8 and film screening on Nov 9.

Free, but RSVP Required.

Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/event/taste-of-science-humanity-needs-dreamers-a-visit-with-marie-curie/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch