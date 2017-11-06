Taste of Science: Secret World of Arachnids + Saving The Bees

Wednesday, November 8
7:30 pm – 9:30 pm, $7 – $10
PianoFight
144 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
We’ll take a dive into the world of the oldest group of predators on land — Arachnids. They captivate our fear and imagination, yet we know surprisingly little about these creatures. Lauren Esposito, from Cal Academy, will lead the way. We will explore some of the current research on arachnid behavior, biochemistry, and potential therapeutics.
Honeybees play a critical role in pollination and the decline in their population is a very troubling. Lewis Bartlett takes us on a whistle-stop tour of recent, current, and future work looking at the intersection of diseases and bees.
Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/event/humanity-needs-dreamers-the-secret-world-of-arachnids/