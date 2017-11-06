Walnut Creek Intermediate School Teacher Arrested On Sex Charges

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A science teacher at Walnut Creek Intermediate School has been arrested on suspicion of charges related to possible improper contact with a child and child pornography, officials announced Sunday.

In a letter to parents, Martinez Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack said that Michael Bartel, who has taught in both Walnut Creek and Martinez, was arrested on Friday.

“I was informed this weekend by the Martinez Police Department, that a Martinez resident, Michael Bartel, was arrested on charges of child pornography, and other related offenses,” the letter read. “Mr. Bartel was formerly a substitute teacher in the Martinez Unified School District during the 2013-2014 school year.”

” For the past three school years, Mr. Bartel has been employed as a teacher in the Walnut Creek School District. Given his past connection as an employee of the Martinez Unified School District, I wanted to make sure our staff and community are aware of this recent development.”

Cammack told parents that there was “no indication that any of the allegations related to Mr. Bartel are in any way connected to his conduct during his work as a substitute teacher for Martinez Unified, nor are there any indications that any allegations involve students he was teaching during his time as a substitute in Martinez Unified.”

Walnut Creek School District Superintendent Marie Morgan sent out a similar letter via email. Morgan indicated in her email that Bartel was arrested on suspicion of having illegal contact with a minor.

Cammack asked parents that if for have any reason they believed they may have information related to this matter please contact the Martinez Police Department at 925-372-3440.

Martinez police said they would issue a statement on the case on Monday.