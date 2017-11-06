Man Arrested For Lewd Behavior At West Oakland BART Station

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police arrested a man who was reportedly masturbating on a platform at the West Oakland BART station on Saturday morning.

According to police, at 7:40 a.m. officers responded to the station to investigate a report of a male suspect’s lewd behavior on a platform.

When the officers approached the suspect, he allegedly resisted arrest and a struggle broke out before he was detained, police said.

Police determined that the suspect needed a mental health evaluation. He was placed on psychiatric detention and taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect was later cleared from the hospital and issued a prohibition order. He was then booked into the Alameda County jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, police said.

According to police, no one came forward to formally accuse the suspect of his alleged lewd behavior.

