$25K Reward Offered To Nab Serial Burglars Caught On Camera In Blackhawk

BLACKHAWK (KPIX) — Homeowners in Blackhawk are offering a $25,000 reward to catch some serial burglars.
Surveillance photos captured the latest burglary on Friday.
Three people entered a home in the 5400 block of Blackhawk Drive and made off with valuables.
Contra Costa deputies say the suspects match the description of those in past burglaries. There were at least 9 in the area since May.
Anyone with information should call Blackhawk Police Services at (9250 736-1018 or email tips@so.cccounty.us.