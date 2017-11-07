New BART Cars Flunk Test Run; Thanksgiving Debut May Not Be On Track

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Long-awaited new cars set to debut on Bay Area Rapid Transit this month have failed a key safety inspection and may miss the agency’s Thanksgiving deadline to begin service.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said a 10-car test train using the new cars failed to identify all of them during a test run last Friday and the train operator could not open all the doors.

BART spokesman Jim Allison said doors did not open on seven of the new cars during the test run, and it’s unclear what cased the problem.

BART is replacing its 669 train cars with 775 new ones, a $2.6 billion project to update its aging fleet with more reliable cars, add capacity throughout the system and improve passengers’ experience. The effort has been fraught with delays since the start, frustrating passengers eager to see the new cars come online.

The CPUC has sent a letter to BART General Manager Grace Crunican saying the agency can’t use the new cars until it corrects the problems and performs another test run.

Allison said BART engineers were working with the train manufacturer, Bombardier, Inc., to identify and correct the problems.

BART received the first new cars in March of 2016 and are at least 16 months behind schedule because of a series of glitches and modifications that had to be made.

BART officials are replacing the cars because they are at the end of their 40-year useful life.

The agency is expecting to replace its entire fleet with 775 new cars by 2021.