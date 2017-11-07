‘Hamilton’ Creator Visits Puerto Rico, Sets Up $2.5 Million Hurricane Recovery Fund

Lin-Manuel Miranda delivers food to victims of Hurricane Maria at La Placita de Guisin on November 7, 2017 in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made sandwiches, took selfies and announced a partnership with a nonprofit group for a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund during a trip Tuesday to Puerto Rico.

Miranda said seven local groups already have received grants from the New York-based Hispanic Federation, which helps Latino agencies. The organization said it will award at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects. A portion of a grant can be used for emergency relief efforts including food, water or shelter, officials said.

gettyimages 871423360 ‘Hamilton’ Creator Visits Puerto Rico, Sets Up $2.5 Million Hurricane Recovery Fund

Lin-Manuel Miranda with his parents Luz Towns- Miranda and Luis Miranda deliver food to victims of Hurricane Maria at La Placita de Guisin (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)


Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, destroying homes and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of people without work. Nearly 40 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities are still without power and nearly 20 percent of the island remains without water.

