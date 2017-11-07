Mountain View Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Texts to Student

Evan Smith. (via Mountain View Police Dep't)

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Mountain View High School teacher was arrested Tuesday morning after school officials found out he had allegedly been sending inappropriate texts to a student, police said.

Evan Smith is a math teacher who has been teaching at the high school for 15 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated, officials with the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District said.

A student allegedly came forward about the inappropriate messages.

School officials then on Monday afternoon contacted police about the matter and officers began an investigation.

Police said Smith was then arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor.

Officers are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect or who has information about someone who may have been a victim is asked to call Detective Frank Rivas at (650) 903-6388 or Sgt. Dan Vicencio at (650) 903-6386.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

