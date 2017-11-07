Sia Foils Plot To Sell Her Naked Photos By Sharing Naked Photo

The singer made the most of a bad situation...
Filed Under: Naked Photos, Plot, Sia, Social Media, Twitter
Sia (credit: Tonya Brewer)

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Recently, Sia, someone who doesn’t regularly show her face in public let alone the rest of her body, discovered that an unnamed social media account was attempting to sell nude photos of the singer to her fans.

Sia stopped the unnamed party from cashing in by sharing the photo herself. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!”

It’s unclear what other avenues Sia will pursue to bring the trolls to justice, but for now, she’s outwitted the photo peddlers and got a chance to plug her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas at the same time. Bravo!

See the NSFW tweet here.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch