Weezer Bring ‘Happy Hour’ To ‘The Late Late Show’



By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Weezer’s new album California Daydream is a delightful, divisive confection of “Beach Boys” vibes and warm, nostalgic moods. Rivers Cuomo recently clapped back at fans who expected something heavier to follow-up the band’s acclaimed White Album and the band continues to promote California Daydream and its singles with gusto. Monday night, Weezer appeared on The Late Late Show to perform “Happy Hour.”

Fans will get to experience Pacific Daydream on the road when Weezer joins forces with Pixies this summer. The joint tour kicks off June 23 in Tampa and wraps up in Phoenix on August 12. Meanwhile, Cuomo confirmed that the much-anticipated Black Album will be the next Weezer release. Fans of a darker, heavier Weezer will get what they want soon.

Weezer is set to perform the Bay Area sooner during Night #2 of Live 105’s Not So Silent Night. They are set to co-headline with The Killers, Foster The People, Walk The Moon and Alice Merton on Saturday, December 9th at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

