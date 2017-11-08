Fremont Dog Park Closed For Cleaning Due To Bacterial Risk

FREMONT (CBS SF) — The Central Park Dog Park in Fremont is closed this week for cleaning and maintenance and will remain closed until further notice, police said.

The park was already scheduled to be closed this week for routine cleaning and maintenance, according to police. Then, on Monday, the city’s Animal Services unit learned that a dog that frequents the park at 1740 Stevenson Boulevard may have been diagnosed with Leptospirosis.

“We received an anonymous note Monday that indicated that a dog with Leptospirosis had been present in the park,” said Fremont Community Services Director Suzanne Wolf.

While the report has not been confirmed, in response to this information, the city is taking extra cleaning precautions as an added safeguard, according to police.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria commonly spread through the urine of infected animals, including wildlife, police said. Dogs typically come into contact with the bacteria while swimming, passing through or drinking contaminated water, according to police.

Dog owners KPIX 5 spoke with say they support the city’s decision to temporarily close the park.

“I think it’s a good idea. We have to keep our animals safe. I mean we all love our pets,” said dog owner Buddy Townsend.

The city hoped to reopen the park Wednesday, but kept it closed as a precaution because the bacteria thrives in the wet conditions. Those kind of conditions are likely to result from the rain forecast for later Wednesday night.

“We’ve disinfected the park to eliminate any bacteria that might be present. Now we just have to wait for the weather to cooperate,” said Wolf.

Fremont Animal Services is advising concerned pet owners to contact their veterinarian to assure their pets are vaccinated against Leptospirosis.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.