NIGHTBEAT TICKET GIVEAWAY CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The Nightbeat Ticket Giveaway contest will begin November 10, 2017 and end December 30, 2017. Contest is the result of a partnership between KPIX-TV, KBCW-TV, and 99.7Now FM (“Sponsors”).

(b) To participate in the contest, contestants may enter by tweeting @shan_berries each Friday night between 10pm and 10:28pm, on the “Jump on the Weekend” segment of Nightbeat, which airs on television station KBCW. The 12th person to tweet Shan will win. No prize will be awarded on Friday nights when Shan is not on the air. Entrants must watch the live broadcast of the show and tweet when cued. Shan will contact winner(s) immediately with a private direct message tweet asking for contact information. At that time, Shan will vet the winner ensuring they meet eligibility requirements. If a winner does not respond within five minutes, Shan will move on to the next entrant. Sending a tweet requires entrants to have a Twitter account. Entrant must use his/her own Twitter account. Digital service is not available in all areas of the region. Sponsors are not responsible for cell or other connectivity problems or outages, delays or equipment malfunctions, errors or loss of data of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete or deleted transmissions or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing a tweet or receiving a text. Standard text messaging rates apply to each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details.) Sending a tweet from a mobile device may incur service charges (again, please check with your provider).

(c) Contestants can enter as many times as they like.

(d) Sponsor is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cbssf.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.cbssf.com.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the KPIX website.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of twitter account.

(g) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to San Francisco Bay Area residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KBCW, CBS Corporation, 99.7 NOW, other television and radio stations in the San Francisco Bay Area market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a KBCW contest only once every thirty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

3. Prizes: Two (2) tickets to each winner to various events.

(a) Two tickets will be given away each Friday (for the duration of the contest) by Shan. Tickets will vary by event, date and cost. Combined, they shall not exceed $600 in value.

(b) All prizes or prize certificates will be available at Will Call at the event.

(c) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

4. Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Winner will be the 12th person to tweet Shan.

(c) Shan will contact winner(s) immediately with a private message.

5. Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companions, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

6. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

8. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification.

9. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by February 28, 2018 to: