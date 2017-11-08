Police Say Oakland Pursuit Suspects May Be Connected To Shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday said that three teenagers who were arrested on Tuesday evening after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit may also be connected with a shooting in Oakland and a shooting in another jurisdiction.

Police said that at 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday officers attempted to stop a car near 98th and Edes avenues in East Oakland in connection with a firearm offense but the car failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed near Lakeshore and Lake Park avenues near Lake Merritt, according to police.

A car that had no connection to the pursuit struck one of the suspects as he was fleeing from the suspects’ vehicle following the crash, police said. That suspect was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Officers ultimately were able to take all three suspects into custody. Police didn’t release their names but said two of them are 16-year-old males and one of them is an 18-year-old man.

Officers also were able recover firearms that they believe are associated with the suspects, according to police.

Authorities said that they are testing the recovered firearms to see if they are connected to the additional crimes.

Police also said they believe the suspects’ vehicle is connected with the other crimes.

During the investigation on Tuesday evening, police and the California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramp from Interstate Highway 580 at Lakeshore and Lake Park avenues.

Oakland police said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact their felony assault section at (510) 238-3426.

