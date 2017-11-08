Twitter Increases Character Limits To 280

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – It’s an idea that many in the tech world either love or hate…Twitter is doubling the length limit of tweets. Users will now be able to use up to 280 characters.

Wednesday marked the day when Donald Trump won the Presidential election. Sherr discusses how the President, who is a very prominent user of Twitter, changed how politicians use social media.

Also in discussion, executives from Yahoo and Equifax were grilled by members of Congress about massive data breaches that hit both companies. What did they have to say?

