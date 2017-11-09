Country Goes Pop With CMA Performances By P!nk and Niall Horan

Maren Morris & Niall Horan at CMAs (credit: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – The 2017 Country Music Awards didn’t disappoint for fans looking for some pop flavor during country’s big night.

Maren Morris was joined by Niall Horan for a performance of her current hit, “I Could Use a Love Song,” as well as their duet from his debut solo album Flicker, “Seeing Bling.”

P!nk made her first CMA appearance, performing her single, “Barbies,” from her latest album Beautiful Trauma.

Another person that has opened the door between pop and country, won a CMA for Best Song of the Year. Taylor Swift took home the trophy for writing “Better Man” for Little Big Town.

Niall Horan along with Taylor Swift, co-headlines 99.7 NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ concert, with Ed Sheeran and more at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.

Maren Morris co-headlines Alice In Winterland, Alice@97.3’s holiday concert, along with John Mayer at The Masonic in San Francisco on Tuesday, December 12th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

